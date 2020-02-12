FG allegedly releases 1,400 Boko Haram detainees, Help us defeat Boko Haram – Gbajabiamila tells US Govt. | 5 Things that should matter today

Electricity in Nigeria is for the elite – NNPC GMD – Mele Kyari

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari has expressed disappointment with the state of power generation in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit which provided opportunity for the signing of a $1.1 million grant between Nigeria and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) as part-funding for the Abuja Independent Power Project (IPP) in Abuja on Tuesday February 11, the NNPC Chief lamented that Nigerians are still struggling to afford a day’s meal and that electricity is now “a luxury” exclusive for the elite.

Help us defeat Boko Haram, House of Reps speaker Femi Gbajabimila tells US

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has appealed to the United States government to help Nigeria defeat insurgency and other security challenges bedevilling the country.

The Speaker who made the appeal while hosting the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard in Abuja yesterday February 11, stated that Nigerians are worried about the lingering insecurity and are looking up to the United States of America for assistance.

WHO officially names Coronavirus COVID-19

The World Health Organization has officially named the deadly coronavirus that broke out from Wuhan in China COVID-19.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the global body, announced the new name at a conference in Geneva yesterday. He said at the conference that: ‘C-o stands for corona, v-i stands for virus, d for disease – so, COVID.

FG allegedly releases 1400 repentant Boko Haram suspects

Nigerian soldiers serving in the North East have kicked as the Federal government allegedly released 1,400 ”repentant” Boko Haram suspects recently under the Operation Safe Corridor programme, which was launched in 2016.

Operation Safe Corridor is an initiative of the military for the deradicalisation and rehabilitation of all ex-Boko Haram members. The Federal government reportedly released the rehabilitated sect members in Borno state and this was confirmed by Babakura Jato, the commissioner of Information in Borno . Jato in a chat with newsmen, said those rehabiliated suspects were released after it was discovered that they were neither members of the sect or were discovered to be children of Boko Haram members.

Supreme Court upholds David Lyon’s victory in Balyelsa guber election

An appeal filed by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri against David Lyon, challenging his victory in the 2019 Bayelsa governorship election has been dismissed by the Supreme Court on grounds of lacking merit. Lokpobiri had approached the apex court, claiming that he is the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayelsa governorship primaries which held on September 4, 2019.

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Inyang Okoro upheld the judgement of the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal which dismissed the lawsuit for being filed outside the 14 days allowed by law.