FG approves N30,000 as new allowance for NYSC, EFCC files 11 charges against Naira Marley and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the ten stories that drove conversation this week:

FG approves 30,000 as new allowance for NYSC

The Federal Government has increased the monthly allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to 30,000. Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a press conference where she added that the total sum of N649.434 billion was verified by the ministry as the outstanding balance to be refunded to the state governments.

I am politically wiser now – Ambode

Outgoing Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, said on Monday that he had grown wiser politically, having spent four years in office. Ambode was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday to pay what he called, ‘Thank you visit’ to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senate panel endorses Emefiele for second term, dismisses ‘stolen’ N500bn allegation

The senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions has approved of a second term for Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). While screening Emefiele on Wednesday, members of the committee dismissed the allegations of stolen N500 billion at the apex bank. Rafiu Ibrahim, its chairman, said the allegations were targeted at “bringing you (Emefiele) down because you are a good person”.

Basiran replaces Shogunle as head of police CRU

The Nigeria Police Force has appointed ACP Markus Basiran as the Head, Complaints Response Unit at the Force Headquarters. Basiran effectively replaces ACP Abayomi Shogunle, who was removed following a series of controversial comments he made on Twitter which was condemned by a large section of Nigerians. The police said in a statement that Shogunle had been redeployed as Area Commander Nkalangi, Ebonyi, where Basiran was serving before his new appointment.

Court fixes June 3 to hear suit against appointment of Acting CJN

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday fixed June 3, for definite hearing of a suit challenging the appointment of Justice Tanko Muhammad as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Muhammad was made the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria after Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended and later sacked as the CJN by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT). The Federal Government had brought charges bordering on Non-declaration of assets and false assets declaration against the former CJN. Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the date for the definite hearing of the suit after all pending processes were regularised.

EFCC files 11 charges against Naira Marley

According to Punch, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has preferred 11 charges bordering on fraud against upcoming musician, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, for alleged credit card fraud.

The musician effectively risks seven years in jail if found guilty, as Section 33 (2) which he was accused of breaching, reads: “Any person who uses: a counterfeit access device; an unauthorised access device; an access device issued to another person; resulting in a loss or gain commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not more than seven years or a fine of not more than N5,000,000.00 and forfeiture of the advantage or value derived from his act.

Jonathan, Diezani received bribes – FG tells London court

The Federal Government has approached a London commercial court with claims that former President Goodluck Jonathan and former oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke conspired to “receive bribes and make a secret profit” in respect of the controversial OPL 245 offshore oilfield.

Although the case is largely against Shell and the Italian oil giant Eni, the federal government accused Jonathan and Diezani of denying Nigeria what it was owed from the oil deal.

EFCC seizes Saraki’s houses in Ikoyi, marks others

According to Punch, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has seized some houses belonging to Senate President Bukola Saraki. It’s worth mentioning that the EFCC last week announced a probe into the activities of the Senate President dating back to 2003 when he became the governor of Kwara.

Senators passes bill to recognize June 12 as Democracy Day

The senate has passed a bill seeking to make June 12 Democracy Day. The bill seeking to amend the holiday act was passed at the upper legislative chamber after Ahmad Lawan, senate leader, presented a report to his colleagues on Thursday. The bill, which has only three clauses, was passed after it was put to a voice vote by Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president.

We created new emirates to reduce Sanusi’s burden – Ganduje

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, said during the week that he created new emirates in the state to reduce the burden of the Kano emirate under Muhammad Sanusi He said the challenges of the Kano emirate are “too weighty” and that the new ones will also bring development closer to Kano citizens. Ganduje had signed a law that created four additional emirates in the state, leaving Sanusi with the control of 10 out of 44 local government areas.