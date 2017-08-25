FG building 2736 housing units in 33 states – Fashola

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has said the Federal Government is building 2,736 housing units in 33 states.

He said this while speaking at the sixth edition of the national council on land, housing and urban development in Abuja, on Thursday.

“This is in fulfillment of another commitment made at last year’s council by at least 90 per cent. This must give a lot of hope to our people that this government will do what it says, and I want to thank all the states who gave us land.

“While our national housing programme, is the first of its type on a national scale in many decades that seeks to respond to the deficit, government agencies such as the Federal Mortgage Bank, Federal Housing Authority are being repositioned to play their role more effectively to address the housing problem.

“For example, the Federal Housing Authority has been mandated by the ministry to reposition herself to be one of our champions of housing delivery based on her previous track record. Similarly, the Federal Mortgage Bank continues to deepen participation in the National Housing Fund which forms a reliable pool of funding from which she lends money to contributors by way of mortgage loans to acquire houses.

“In addition, the bank has granted loans to estate developers to build houses; and from their recent report to me, they currently have 3,823 housing units available for sale in various states of the federation.”