Finally, legal drama ‘Castle and Castle’ is coming to EbonyLife TV

EbonyLife TV’s legal drama Castle and Castle premiered last year July on streaming service EbonyLife ON, and the buzz that heralded its arrival on the platform was huge. The show had a solid cast ensemble in Richard Mofe-Damijo and Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and fetched Michelle Dede, who incidentally was in a legal show E.V.E at the time, showing on Africa Magic Showcase.

Castle and Castle also marked the acting debut of media personality Denola Grey. At large, this was a show ostensibly fashioned after American legal television hits like Scandal, For the People, etc. Now, those who haven’t watched the show can do so when it comes to EbonyLife TV, on March 7 on DStv channel 165 and StarTimes channel 191.

Castle & Castle follows the story of a married couple Remi (Egbuson-Akande) and Tega (Mofe-Damijo) – two lawyers who met 20 years ago when he taught her in law school. While Tega is passionate about pro bono cases, Remi prefers wealthy clients. Blossom Chukwujekwu, Etim Effiong and Deyemi Okanlawon fielded as supporting cast. Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Tope Oshin and Kenneth Gyang, Castle & Castle is produced by Isioma Osaje.