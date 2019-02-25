For the first time in his career, Anthony Joshua could lose it all

The man who claims to have a heart that rivals 10 lioins has promised to hand Anthony Joshua his first pro boxing loss.

Following the failed attempt to pit IBF, WBO, and WBA champion Anthony Joshua against WBC champion Donetay Wilder, for the fight of the century, Jarrell Miller aka Big Baby Miller was awarded the opportunity.

Anthony Joshua is set to make his American debut on 1st of June, inside the legendary Madison square garden, in what is believed to be a routine match for the unified champion. This decision did not get the best reaction as the boxing world has been itching for a Joshua/Wilder bout, but were instead given a much less exciting fight. But with the altercation between Joshua and challenger Miller, during the press conference in New York, where Miller made a bold move by shoving Joshua, the world now seems to be a bit more interested.

Publicity stunt, good promotion or just raw emotions, it was interesting to see Miller show some fighting spirit by shoving the world champion in a press conference on live TV. Miller is not a household name as Joshua and fans all over the world are speculating that his actions and words are nothing more than a bid to boost his career after the headliner with Joshua.

But upon closer analysis, one can’t help but wonder if Miller could pull the offset of the century. Miller does have 24 wins out of 25 fights, 2 more than Joshua, under his belt, 21 knockouts and he weighs more than 50 pounds more than Joshua.

In retrospect, this might be the fight that shocks the world. This seems highly unlikely as AJ simply outclasses Miller as a boxer, which boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn pointed out, insinuating that Miller sought to provoke Joshua so he more emotional than strategic on the day of the fight. Eddie Hearn stated”

I think it’s a ploy. I think it’s probably a smart one,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Not overly tactical, but a ploy to get Anthony rattled, to get him to come to fight.

“We saw it, Dillian Whyte did the same thing in their fight. I know Anthony won that fight, but he was rattled, he fought like a maniac in that fight, and I think that’s what Jarrell wants.

“Jarrell wants Anthony to come here and unravel.”

In an interview, Anthony Joshua addressed the issue stating that

“You can see Dillian Whyte – they are cut from the same cloth. I don’t expect anything else from characters like those.

“He sounded willing to meet Miller in a blow-for-blow slugfest, warning: Fire-fest I always win, boxing matches I always win. Whatever they want.”

This match definitely seems more interesting after the press conference stunt, but it could end up being just another distraction from the fight the world wants to see, which is the unified championship match between Joshua and Wilder. Then again at the end of the night, the world might stunned by the fight’s result.