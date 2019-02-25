The Big 5: Atiku wins nine out 10 declared LGAs in Oyo; Dino Melaye wins Kogi West senatorial seat | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Atiku wins nine out 10 declared LGAs in Oyo

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, is currently leading in the Saturday’s presidential election in Oyo. The election took place in all the 33 local government areas in the state. Abubakar, in the results of the 10 local government areas so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, is currently winning in nine.

The results show that Mr Abubakar got a total of 85, 109 votes while President Muhammadu Buhari of APC secured a total of 79,802 votes.

Amosun wins Ogun senatorial seat

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has emerged senator-elect of Ogun Central Senatorial district in Ogun state with 88,110 votes. Amosun won with a margin of 51,009 votes as he had a total of 88,110 votes, as against the candidate with the second maximum votes, Titi Oseni of ADC, who had 37,101 votes.

The Returning Officer, Ayinde Akande, made the announcement around 3:58 am Monday morning at Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta in Ogun.

Ekweremadu wins fifth senate seat

The deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has been declared the winner of his Enugu West Senatorial District for the fifth consecutive time. Ekweremadu’s political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also won the two House of Representatives seats in the district.

The district has five local governments’ areas of Oji River, Aninri, Ezeagu, Awgu, and Udi. Announcing the result at about 12:10 a.m. on Monday, the Returning Officer for the senatorial district, Douglas Nwagbo, a professor, said Mr Ekweremadu polled 86,088 ahead of his closest rival, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwaugwu of the APC who polled 15,187.

Dino Melaye wins Kogi West Senatorial seat

Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, has been declared winner of the Kogi West Senatorial election held on Feb. 23. The Returning Officer, Prof. Emmanuel Bala announced in the early hours of Monday in Lokoja that Melaye polled 85, 395 votes to defeat Sen. Smart Adeyemi of the APC who scored 66, 901 votes

Ifeanyi Uba wins Anambra South Senatorial seat

The chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah, has won the Anambra South Senatorial ticket on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) polling 87,081 votes.

Mr Ubah, a former governorship candidate in the state, defeated his closest rival, Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 62,462 votes.

Nicholas Ukachukwu, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, polled 51,269 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Andy Uba, got 13,245 votes.

Announcing the result at the collation centre in Nnewi North local government area, M.N Umenweke, the returning officer, said Mr Ubah emerged the winner among the 26 candidates who contested for the ticket.