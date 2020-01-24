Forex, sex work, Nigerians with superiority complex | Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Forex na Bet9ja wey go Harvard — Tega🔥 (@Teghte) January 24, 2020

Stop hiding Prostitution under “I DON’T DATE BROKE GUYS,” State your price because some guys are willing to Pay.

😋😉 — Engr. Peter (@gbolahanba) January 24, 2020

Why is that when some Nigerians travel out they feel like they are superior or mature than everyone else. — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) January 24, 2020

Nothing is sweeter than Urinating on your body while taking your bath. 🥰🥰 — Nwoke Nnewi| Noblekenson (@ogaparrot) January 24, 2020

I know my name is Adonai and I shouldn’t be shaming people’s names but why name your child “Amos”? What really happened? — AJ | Adonai (@mrmanhere_) January 24, 2020