The Oyo State Police Command today gave an update on the killing of trado-medical practitioner, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as ‘Oko Oloyun’.

It will be recalled that the convoy of the deceased was attacked on Thursday on the Igbo-Ora-Eruwa road by gunmen who shot at his convoy from thick forest, with a bullet fatally injuring him.

He was said to have later died from the injuries caused by the bullet, Punch News reports.