#FreeMotoni: SARS arrest BudgIT officer for sensitising Niger communities on proposed projects

An Officer working with BudgIT has been arrested and detained after he organised people in Niger to sensitise them on proposed projects (the budget) – which most likely have not been done or have been abandoned.

This was made known by BudgIT on Twitter, who also said he is being led to Abuja from Kaduna.

The operation, BudgIT says, was organised by Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This is happening when Nigerians are still giving accounts of intimidation and indiscriminate killings of Nigerian youth by SARS operatives.

Comments

Tags

2 Comments

  • Abiodun Musty says:
    December 6, 2017 at 9:49 am

    That is the reasons Nigerians want SARS SCRAP . Is arrest of that Man part of the mandate as SARS? Is he Armed ROBBER or did he carry arms. SARS must hand off from the job regular Police.

    Reply
  • Anonymous says:
    December 6, 2017 at 6:44 am

    the biggest set backs we have in this country is unrepentant senators using their dogs(@SARs and Police office) to harass people who are doing their best to make these people account for their so called projects

    Reply

