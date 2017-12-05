FreeMotoni: SARS arrest BudgIT officer for sensitising Niger communities on proposed projects

An Officer working with BudgIT has been arrested and detained after he organised people in Niger to sensitise them on proposed projects (the budget) – which most likely have not been done or have been abandoned.

This was made known by BudgIT on Twitter, who also said he is being led to Abuja from Kaduna.

The operation, BudgIT says, was organised by Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

This is happening when Nigerians are still giving accounts of intimidation and indiscriminate killings of Nigerian youth by SARS operatives.

Please @PoliceNG_PCRRU @PoliceNG, a Senator is allegedly using your officers to harass our @Trackang Project Tracking Officer who has been detained at Metro Police Station, Enugu Road, Kaduna. Please, NOTHING must happen to him. @GovKaduna @ProfOsinbajo @bukolasaraki — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017

Information so far is that he was invited by a Senator yesterday for a meeting. Today, he received an SMS to pick up a parcel at DHL office and was arrested. We are unaware of the station he is right now. @nassnigeria @NGRSenate @bukolasaraki @HouseNGR @YakubDogara — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017

UPDATE: We learnt that this Operation to arrest our Project Tracking Officer, Moses Motoni is coordinated by SARS that work in Metro Police Station, Enugu Road, Kaduna. SARS Officers cannot be identified and are dressed in mufti. @PoliceNG_PCRRU @PoliceNG — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017

UPDATE: We learnt that Moses Motoni was tracked and arrested by @PoliceNG IG Special Squad, Jabi, Abuja. His phones have been seized and he is being transferred to Abuja. He has been denied the ability to speak to us. #EndSARS #FreeMotoni@ProfOsinbajo @PoliceNG_PCRRU — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017

Finally, we have the name of the Senator who has been harassing our Project Tracking Officer due to a sensitization in Bida last week. His name is Senator SANI MOHAMMED, Niger South Senatorial District. — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017

He went to sensitize community members in Bida and this got the Senator angry. He has gotten the Police to arrest him. — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017

The IG of @PoliceNG Special Squad, Jabi, Abuja is responsible for ARREST of our PROJECT TRACKING OFFICER, MOSES MOTONI, under the alleged orders of Senator Mohammed Sani & Hon Faruk Muhammadu of Niger State. #EndSARS #FreeMotoniMoses

@PoliceNG_PCRRU @AsoRock @bukolasaraki pic.twitter.com/a4Iyp3amze — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017

SARS officers have traumatised Moses Motoni, our officer, and his mother is crying. His hands and legs are cuffed and he's currently on his way to Abuja. #EndSARS @PoliceNG_PCRRU @PoliceNG — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017

The current offence of Moses Motoni is that he sensitized citizens on constituency projects in Bida, Niger State. #EndSARS — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017

Hello @PoliceNG, this is Moses Motoni, currently being manhandled SARS officers. His arrest was ordered by lawmakers for sensitizing citizens on the budget in Niger State. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/09TNd7xVzU — BudgIT Nigeria (@BudgITng) December 5, 2017