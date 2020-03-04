Gbajabiamila reacts to spending public funds on mother’s birthday in Dubai | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s CDC denies report that its DG has been quarantined over Coronavirus 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied reports that its Director General, Chikwe Ihekweazu, has been quarantined for 14 days. The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, was quoted to have said that Ihekweazu was quarantined when he appeared before the senate today March 2nd, to brief the lawmakers on efforts being made to contain the virus in Nigeria. Ehanire was reported to have said Ihekweazu had to be quarantined because he just returned from China. He pointed out that it is the standard practice for those who just returned from China, where the disease broke out in December, to be quarantined.

Gbajabiamila denies spending public funds on mother’s birthday in Dubai

Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimilla has denied reports that he spent public funds to host his mother’s birthday party in Dubia, United Arab Emirates recently. Online media reports claimed that the Speaker flew 300 guests to the location of the birthday party using public funds.

Denying the report, the Speaker in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Lanre Lasisi, said the story was false in its entirety.

INEC proposes 34 amendments to Electoral Act 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has proposed 34 amendments to the  Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill.

Speaking at a retreat on the review of the electoral legal framework on Monday March 2, INEC chairman’s Mahmood Yakubu said they received the draft of the bill from the Senate Committee on INEC which had been presented to the executive for assent before the 2019 general elections

Chinese National quarantined at Lagos airport tests negative for Coronavirus

The Lagos state government has said that the Chinese National who was quarantined after repeatedly coughing on an Addis Ababa-Lagos Ethiopian Airlines flight and also at the arrival hall of the Murtala Mohammed international Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, has tested negative.

Watch Davido’s new video ‘1 Milli’ 

