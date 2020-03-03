The YNaija Cover – 3rd March | Ihedioha loses bid to reclaim Imo guber seat

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo guber election.

In the suit, Ihedioha asked the apex court to review its judgement which sacked him as the governor of Imo. Now, the suit was dismissed today in a majority judgement of a seven-man panel of judges led by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

Six of the judges on the panel agreed with the apex court’s verdict while Justice Chima Nweze gave a dissenting judgment, stressing that the decision ought to be reviewed.