Ihedioha’s Gubernatorial Destiny – The YNaija Cover | 3rd March 2020

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo guber election.

In the suit, Ihedioha asked the apex court to review its judgement which sacked him as the governor of Imo. Now, the suit was dismissed today in a majority judgement of a seven-man panel of judges led by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

Six of the judges on the panel agreed with the apex court’s verdict while Justice Chima Nweze gave a dissenting judgment, stressing that the decision ought to be reviewed.

You can also read our top stories today below:

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: The valley of the shadow of death

Meet Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; sponsor of the new Boko Haram Bill

#ZikokoBlindDate is our new guilty complicated pleasure

NYSC girlfriend, Pamilerin v Ewawunmi | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Health minister states why name of Italian citizen confirmed with Coronavirus can’t be disclosed – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor March 3, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 3rd March | Ihedioha loses bid to reclaim Imo guber seat

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in ...

Bernard Dayo March 2, 2020

Sanitizer Palaver – The YNaija Cover | 2nd March 2020

Following the confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Nigeria last week, a case since been isolated, there has been a ...

Bernard Dayo February 28, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 28th February

It’s no longer news that Nigeria has confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus, according to the Minister of Health. ...

Bernard Dayo February 27, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 27th February

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has insisted that the raging Corona virus is ...

Op-Ed Editor February 26, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 26th February

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has placed a ban on street begging in the state. Ganduje announced the decision during ...

Op-Ed Editor February 25, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 25th February

  A Bill for an Act to alter section 308 of the 1999 Constitution to extend immunity to cover presiding ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail