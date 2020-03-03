NYSC girlfriend, Pamilerin v Ewawunmi | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Oluwa bless your boy so if dem send Deacon Tolu to hack my account I go fit bail am with 120 kobo insha Allah 🤲🏻 — Otunba Dékúnlé (@dekunle_ib) March 3, 2020

That Shoe screenshot has spent 4 months on your phone, when are you going to buy it? — UTHMAN ♠ (@othman_waxcav) March 3, 2020

Once your girlfriend enter NYSC, she becomes Girlfriend of the people, for the people & by the people🤦🏾‍♂️ — JIGAWA KOPA™ MUFC 🇳🇬🔴 (@Emmylexxz) March 3, 2020

If some of your parents see the things some of you post here on twitter and Instagram they’ll collapse out of shock. — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) March 3, 2020

How does your state of origin make you a security risk? Like, you may just decide to sell cross River to Amwa Ibom and collect change? — Omolara – #Transformist #BoldLikeStellaNyanzi (@Laraoriye) March 3, 2020

It’s so funny to me when people’s birth years are in the 2000s. Especially 2010s. Like how were you born in 2016 abeg that’s hilarious — Skittles (@getalifeaisha) March 3, 2020