UltimateLoveUpdates: Nomination promises to remain dramatic

Since the debut of The Ultimate Love show, Multichoice’s premier dating reality TV programme; the show has not experienced any shortage of excitement, and its live nomination following the eviction show is yet another requisite for entertaining reality TV drama.

Nomination in this show presents a peculiar dilemma where contestants are not only forced to nominate a conceivable friend but are also likely to nominate a potential love partner while at it, ultimately forcing the contestant to remain tolerant, open minded, and perhaps truly forgiving, regardless of who nominated who. It’s a twist that initiates the type of spectacle to be had when you give love a twisted set of rules.

In a nut shell, the game show is sure to force one or two contestants to choose between subtle hostility as a result playing by the rules of the game or averse lenience at the prospect of achieving the show’s true purpose, which is finding love.

Hopefully, this week’s nomination will not deteriorate into a whole thing like it did the previous week, where Michael and Jenny Koko got into a heated confrontation. Apparently Jenny Koko had gone on to confined in Bolanle and tell her the reason why she nominated Micherry for possible eviction, and Bolanle unable to keep it to herself, went ahead give Michael the whole gist, who in turn ended up confronting Jenny Koko about it and thus the dramatic confrontation ensued.

Rules surrounding the nomination in this show is sure to keep the show exciting and housemates on edge. It’s also interesting to note that in this show, the contestants get to know which of their fellow housemates nominated them, so the audience is sure to expect an interesting twist every week.