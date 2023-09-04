Gen. Brice Nguema, Gabon’s military leader, is sworn in as interim president | What is the fate of Gabon?

Monday, September 4, marked a new era for Gabonese citizens as the military junta leader, Gen. Brice Nguema, was sworn in as the country’s interim president by Gabon’s constitution court.

The event, though televised, has left many Africans stunned at the progress of Africa as a continent, judging by the recent coups that have been executed in countries in Africa for the past seven years.

On August 30, Gabon’s military junta seized power for themselves, suspending the constitution and the newly-elected president under the guise of reinstating orderliness and eradicating corruption within the oil-rich country.

Although the ousting of the Bongo family’s influence in the Gabonese political system was necessary, the world frowns upon the rule of military rule as it negates all fundamental human rights backed by the constitution. The Bingo family has been in power for nearly half a century.

Upon removing Ali Bongo from office after his third-term re-election, Gen. Brice Nguema, a man who was once a bodyguard to Ali Bongo’s father, stepped up to the task and has now named himself the interim president of Gabon.

Since the enactment of this coup, continental agencies have been cutting off ties with Gabon, demanding that they return power to the hands of the civilians. One of the agencies quick to suspend the country from all its activities was the African Union (AU).

The question on the minds of everyone watching this event unfold is, “What will become of the Gabonese citizens?” Will this military junta fulfil all it has claimed to do within its time in power, and would there ever be a transition of power back into the hands of the civilians?

Despite the concerns of the Gabonese citizens by their fellow African countries, many were seen cheering for Gen. Nguema during his inauguration as he approved the reopening of the country’s borders before being named interim president.

What is the fate of Gabon?

The world knows as much as the man, Gen. Nguema, is willing to share, and according to a report by Reuters, the newly appointed leader is not keen on returning power to the people any time soon, citing his desire to erase the mistakes of the past leaders.

Depeches241, a local media, reported the opening of the borders, stating that Gen Nguema, 49, has met with a few political leaders, sharing his vision for Gabon.

Military coups in Africa within the last three years

In the previous three years, seven military coups have been executed in Africa, bringing down the number of countries practising democracy.

Africa has been marred by a plethora of inefficient leadership, allowing room for the growth of corruption and political instability in its countries. Within the last three years, there have been seven successful military coups, the latest being Gabon.

Mali

In August 2020, the military led by Assimi Goita ousted the president of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, and a transitional government was formed in place. The military junta, however, promised to return power to the civilians, but there was a second coup in 2021. Assimi Goita became president of Mali.

Chad

After the death of President Idriss Deby during combat with the rebels, the military officers took control of power in April 2021. They named the President’s son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, the interim president against the Chadian law, as the parliament speaker should have become President.

Guinea

In September 2021, Alpha Conde, the president of Guinea, was overthrown by his military officers, led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, after adjusting the constitution to favour his stay in power for a third term.

Burkina Faso

Similar to Mali, Burkina Faso also witnessed two military coups in 2022. In January 2022, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba overthrew President Roch Kabore due to his inability to mitigate the rampant violence spread by Islamic militants.

However, in September 2022, Ibrahim Traore took the reins of power from Damiba and became Burkina Faso’s leader.

Niger

In July 2023, the presidential guards of President Mohamed Bazoum detained their president in his home as they announced their overtaking of power to right the wrongs caused by the country’s leadership.

The leader of the presidential guard was named Niger’s head of state shortly after the coup. Niger has been at loggerheads with ECOWAS over the reinstating of power back to the people, with the latter threatening to use force if diplomacy is no longer functional.