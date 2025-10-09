Get To Know Regina Daniels: A Gen Z Actress, Producer, and Businesswoman

theme-sticky-logo-alt
If you are familiar with Nollywood movies, especially those from the 2010s, you likely know Regina Daniels. 

Regina Daniels, born on October 10, 2000, is a Nigerian actress, film producer, and businesswoman with thousands of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She studied mass communication at Igbinedion University. 

Regina’s career started in 2010, in the Nollywood film “Marriage of Sorrow”, but her big break came in the movie “Dumebi in school”. From then on, Regina Daniels spent her childhood and early teens acting in several films, showcasing her talent and moving through genres. 

She has been in Nollywood hit movies like “Merry Men 2”, “The Waiter”, “Ejiro’s wish”, and has produced films like “The Jericho” and “Twins Apart.”

Regina also owns a clothing brand called “Ragae” and serves as a brand ambassador for brands such as Susanchanelbeauty, a beauty and skincare brand, and AirPeace.

Her latest role was in the 2024 movie, “The Waiter”, produced by Ayo Makun, where she played the role of “Idara”, the love interest of the lead actor. 

With 15.3 million followers on Instagram, 176k subscribers on YouTube, and 6.9 million followers on TikTok, Regina Daniels is a certified Gen Z star.

Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
