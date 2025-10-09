theme-sticky-logo-alt
October 9, 2025
How Many Nigerian Game Shows Do You Know? Check Out These Five 

by YNaija
TECNO UNVEILS SPARK 40 SERIES: ULTRA-SLIM, ULTRA-STRONG BUILT FOR THE LONG RUN
Iyabo Ojo
10 Leading Women In Film And Media

Nigeria has produced a diverse range of game shows, including reality shows, music shows, and survey shows. In this article, we list five game shows you may be familiar with. 

  1. Big Brother Naija
Get Acquainted with Housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) “No Loose Guard”

Big Brother Naija has been a long-standing feature in Nigerian media, revolving around housemates or contestants competing to win a grand prize over a 3-month timeframe.

  1. Perfect Family Game Shows 


This game show requires families to work together, with the common goal of emerging as the only family to advance to the grand finale and win the prize.

  1. The Voice Nigeria

The Voice Nigeria is a music game show that took inspiration from the global version of “The Voice”.

  1. De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt 

This is a yearly talent hunt competition where competitors of different genres and styles perform for the chance to win ₦30 million.

  1. Family Feud Nigeria

Inspired by the American show of the same name, Family Feud is a game show where families answer survey questions to stand a chance to win a ₦5m prize.

