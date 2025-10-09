The London School of Economics Announces “The Chude Jideonwo Prize” for Creativity for Black History Month 2025

The Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa has announced the call for entries for The Chude Jideonwo Prize for Creativity 2025, as part of its annual Black History Month Photo Essay Competition themed “Voices & Visions.” The competition invites Black and African students, professionals, and community members across the United Kingdom to tell their stories through the art of the photo essay, blending imagery and words to illuminate the unseen, unheard, and unforgettable.

The Prize, named in honour of Chude Jideonwo, storyteller, writer, filmmaker, and the voice of Africa’s creator economy, recognizes his profound contribution to creative scholarship and storytelling within the LSE community. As Creative-in-Residence at the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa, Chude has inspired students and faculty alike to explore the intersections of art, empathy, and public purpose, using creativity as a force for understanding and transformation.

Organised by the Programme for African Leadership in partnership with the LSE Student Union, LSE EmbRace, LSE African Caribbean Society, and The Africa Centre, the competition continues its mission to amplify African voices and perspectives within global conversations on creativity and representation.

This year’s theme, Voices & Visions, calls for powerful expressions that explore how we see, hear, and imagine our world. Participants are invited to capture moments of resilience, memory, protest, or joy, to uncover the extraordinary in the ordinary and to reveal the beauty, struggle, and strength embedded in everyday life. It is a search for authenticity and artistry, for the images and words that can reshape how we understand identity, belonging, and hope.

All Applications Should be Submitted to:International.Development.Pfal@lse.ac.uk

Deadline: 18th October 2025 (midnight, UK time)