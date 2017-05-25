Give me 12 months, I’ll end corruption in Nigeria – Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said he would end corruption in the next 12 months.

Magu said this during the official opening of the Ibadan Zonal Office and Stakeholders Engagement Session, held in Ibadan on Thursday.

Magu said, “The fight has just started and we will do it to the last. We will get them out, just give me 12 months, you will not see them again.”

The event was also attended by the Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, who was represented by one of the traditional rulers from Osun State, and other notable dignitaries.