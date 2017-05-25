10 photos that prove the forces of nature are against Donald Trump

It’s Donald Trump’s hair against the wind many times and guess what? The wind always wins.

While the US President is travelling across countries, meeting religious leaders, grabbing a sneaky orb and having his hand swatted away by his wife, Melania, we decided to pay attention to something we think will interest you.

Not for lack of a perfect expression for Trump’s hair-wind relationship, but we think Vanity Fair does justice to the situation with these words: “Who are all these adversaries attacking from every direction? Yes, you guessed it. Global wind patterns. The air we breath is literally contributing to the resistance.”