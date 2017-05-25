10 photos that prove the forces of nature are against Donald Trump

LORD!!! No words.

It’s Donald Trump’s hair against the wind many times and guess what? The wind always wins.

While the US President is travelling across countries, meeting religious leaders, grabbing a sneaky orb and having his hand swatted away by his wife, Melania, we decided to pay attention to something we think will interest you.

Not for lack of a perfect expression for Trump’s hair-wind relationship, but we think Vanity Fair does justice to the situation with these words: “Who are all these adversaries attacking from every direction? Yes, you guessed it. Global wind patterns. The air we breath is literally contributing to the resistance.”

Was Trump’s hair starched?

Even the man faced his battle head on but it’s still a loss

Minimal impact but still…

How Trump’s hair is ripped apart here is further proof that forces of nature have conspired against the man

This was in 2014. He wasn’t president yet. It’s been a long time coming.

He even tried to stop the wind with his hand but fail still…

The man says “do you see what’s going on here? Do you see it?”

The time he tried to keep it in place. But it’s a hard job…hands are needed for other things…

 

