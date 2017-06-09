“Go to sleep” | Nancy Pelosi has a piece of advice for President Trump

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s has some advice for President Donald Trump; First, Get some sleep, according to reports.

On MSNBC, Pelosi responding to a question about what advice she would give the President if he asked how to escape the rollercoaster sitcom the White House has become since he assumed office. She said “Get some sleep. Bring yourself to a place where the synapses are working.”

Pelosi narrated to the MSNBC on a conversation she had with Trump that night he ordered a missile strike against Syria. She said the phone call was later and Trump kept going on and on about the situation and she told him that night “why don’t you go to sleep.”

“I think there’s something not, more sleep may be a solution for him”.

The minority leader also clarified quickly that she didn’t know any details of the president’s sleep habits when asked if she was concerned about Trump’s health, she replied that “I think his family should be concerned about his health. The fact is is that this is hopefully not reparable. He is the president of the United States,” this comment prompted the host to clarify from the minority leader.

“Pelosi then corrected her statement and said she meant to say “irreparable” and then joked “maybe I was right” the first time. “Maybe it was Freudian.”

