A clear case of “my word against yours” | Comey Vs. Trump statements [Video]

Former FBI Director James Comey testified Thursday at a much-anticipated hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey’s testimony answered a barrage of questions concerning his conversations with President Trump, Russian interference in the 2016 campaign and the memos on Trump asking him to stop an investigation into the former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

If you haven’t been following the Trump Vs. Comey story, then this will update you till recent times.

These are the key players in the unfolding White House saga;

President of the United States – Donald. J. Trump

Former FBI Director (fired by the President) – James Comey

Former National Security Adviser (asked to resign by thePresident) – Michael Flynn

Attorney General – Jeff Sessions

Russian Government (whether they like it or not)

Source: The Washington Post