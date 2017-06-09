UK elections: I will form a government that will lead Britain forward – Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May has met Queen Elizabeth II to ask for permission to form a new government.

May’s Conservative Party had been unable to gain majority votes in a snap election she called.

The Conservatives lost some seats while Labour made huge gains in the election.

May will now form a coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland to give her the number of seats required.

“…I will now form a government, a government that leads Britain forward at this critical time in our country.

“This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks which begins in just 10 days,” she stated after meeting the Queen.

Labour Jeremy Corbyn has asked her to resign following huge losses suffered by the Conservatives.