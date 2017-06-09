2 killed as bomb blast rocks Adamawa

A bomb blast has rocked the Fadaman Rake area of Hong Local Government in Adamawa, on Thursday, reportedly killing two children.

Daily Post reports that the blast occurred at about 7 pm when it was time for residents to break their Ramadan fast.

A local vigilante said, “The man (carrying the polyethene bag with the bomb), just stopped his starlet as if he is looking for help. He gave one of the boys playing, a polyethene bag that he should take it to his father as it contained money and valuables.

“The boys didn’t know and in the process of taking it home, we just heard the blast.

“Two kids lost their lives instantly, while the remaining two and one passersby were seriously injured and rushed to nearby hospital unconscious.”

The Police spokesperson confirming the incident said, “It was one unknown starlet driver that approached some children at Fadaman Rake holding a polyethene bag and there he delivered it to one of the kids with a pretence that it was money and other valuables meant for their father.

“Unknowingly the children collected it and while in the process of taking it to their home, the bomb exploded.

“Two children were confirmed died instantly as three others including a passerby injured and were rushed to hospital in Hong.”