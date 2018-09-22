The Late 5: Nuhu Ribadu declares for Adamawa governorship; #OsunDecides: PDP’s Adeleke wins polling unit | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, has declared his intention to run for the governorship of his home state, Adamawa, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.

The 2011 Presidential candidate of then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), announced the decision on Saturday, while addressing party officials at the APC state secretariat in Yola, the state capital, would be squaring up against incumbent Governor, Bindow Jibrilla, whom he said has performed below expectation, in the September 29th gubernatorial primaries of the party.

“I am overwhelmed and moved by the show of love and support I received from my people as I declared to run for the governorship of my state today in Yola. Nagode!!,” he tweeted.

The Police in Osun on Saturday arrested two suspected vote buyers at the St Mary Grammar School in Elewe-Iwo, during the Governorship elections in Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

Police Complaints Officer who disclosed this through a tweet on his Twitter account, said that the sum of N604,000 was found on them.

Further reports revealed that both men were arrested, upon interrogation, confessed that the money was meant for party agents and electoral officials.

Ongoing collation of results from the Osun gubernatorial elections conducted on Saturday, reveals that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, won his polling unit in ward 9 of Ede North Local Government Area.

The results shows that he polled 154 votes, while the APC candidate Gboyega Oyetola polled 35 votes.

Candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Iyiola Omisore and the African Democratic Party (ADP), Moshood Adeoti got two votes each.

Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, says the state is now relatively peaceful since the deployment of troops in various operations to tackle the menace of armed banditry and suspected killer herdsmen.

Ortom, represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu made this known on Saturday at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of over 300 housing units in Otukpo, but urged the Army not to demobilise its `Operation Whirl Stroke’ in spite of the successes recorded.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has assured customers and depositors of Skye Bank Plc of the safety of their funds, following the withdrawal of the bank’s operating license by the Central bank of Nigeria, on Friday.

The NDIC which made this known through a statement by its Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Mohammed Kudu Ibrahim explained that “the NDIC carried out the Bridge Bank option to resolve the SKYE Bank Plc. in order make certain that its depositors are fully protected, as their deposits with Polaris Bank limited remain insured under the NDIC Act and the customers of SKYE Bank Plc. can also continue to transact their businesses with POLARIS Bank Limited thereby ensuring the non-disruption of their banking transactions.”

“We hereby assures depositors and customers of the defunct SKYE Bank PLC that their deposits are safe and hereby encourages them to continue to transact their normal banking business with POLARIS Bank Limited,” the statement read.

And stories from around the world:

China’s foreign ministry on Saturday summoned the U.S. ambassador in Beijing to protest Washington’s decision to sanction a Chinese military agency and its director for purchasing Russian fighter jets and an advanced surface-to-air missile system. (Reuters)

Iranian leaders have accused US-backed Gulf states of being behind an attack on a military parade that killed 25 people, including a child. (BBC)

The Vatican on Saturday announced an historic accord with China on who appoints bishops in the Communist country, paving the way for rapprochement between the Catholic Church and the world’s most populous country. (AFP)

A US military drone attack in southern Somalia killed 18 al-Shabab fighters after American and local forces on the ground came under attack, the US Africa Command said. (Al Jazeera)

Britain said on Saturday it would not “capitulate” to EU demands in Brexit talks and again urged its partners to engage with its proposals, as French and German ministers suggested the next move in the negotiations should come from London. (Reuters)