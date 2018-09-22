This pastor is doing what everybody says the church should do (WATCH)

Early this morning, I stumbled on a video on Facebook of a pastor ministering. Little did I know that I was about to be moved to tears.

In the video, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe of the Celestial Church of Christ (Genesis Centre) in Lagos while preaching stopped abruptly and called on a woman in the congregation and gave her all the money the congregants had given that day.

Ogundipe emphasised that he’s called to be a blessing to his members and not the other way round.

See video below:

I am speechlessI can only thank everyone that has reached out to me because of this video. I feel honored. Truth is, I do not know anything about this Church nor the the Godly gifted pastor. I saw it on a friends status who said he also copied it from another source. and decided to share. You can also copy the link and save unto your different devices. We all need Gods favour in our lives and I take this medium to call on God favour, Blessings, Success and peace of mind for whoever watches this video or has reached out to me. God Bless. Posted by Femi Brainard on Thursday, September 20, 2018