This pastor is doing what everybody says the church should do (WATCH)

Early this morning, I stumbled on a video on Facebook of a pastor ministering. Little did I know that I was about to be moved to tears.

In the video, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe of the Celestial Church of Christ (Genesis Centre) in Lagos while preaching stopped abruptly and called on a woman in the congregation and gave her all the money the congregants had given that day.

Ogundipe emphasised that he’s called to be a blessing to his members and not the other way round.

See video below:

I am speechlessI can only thank everyone that has reached out to me because of this video. I feel honored. Truth is, I do not know anything about this Church nor the the Godly gifted pastor. I saw it on a friends status who said he also copied it from another source. and decided to share. You can also copy the link and save unto your different devices. We all need Gods favour in our lives and I take this medium to call on God favour, Blessings, Success and peace of mind for whoever watches this video or has reached out to me. God Bless.

Posted by Femi Brainard on Thursday, September 20, 2018

Tags: , , ,

About The Author

Dolapo is a writer and journalist who works with YNaija. He has interests in Christianity, politics and sports.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi September 22, 2018

Boko Haram threatens to kill Leah Sharibu, others; FG shelves proposed Nigeria Air and other top stories of the week

These are the stories that drove conversation this week. All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Jide Sanwo-Olu formally announced his ambition ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 22, 2018

Ambode wants Lagos roads repaired in 4 weeks but it’s a facade

The governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode has directed the state Public Works Corporation to repair all the potholes on major ...

Oludolapo Adelana September 21, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 21st of September

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija: Communications Minister gives untenable reason for evading mandatory NYSC. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 21, 2018

The Late 5: Nigeria doesn’t need an ethnic jingoist as President – Tambuwal; Ambode orders repairs of all potholes in 4 weeks | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Federal Government has on Friday directed the Nigerian Immigration Service ...

Bernard Dayo September 21, 2018

Love wins! The High Court in Kenya has lifted the ban on lesbian movie ‘Rafiki’

In a lovely turn of events, the High Court in Kenya has lifted the ban imposed on Wanuri Kahiu’s lesbian ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 21, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West attacks Drake and Nick Cannon over Kim Kardashian; Beyoncé’s ex-drummer goes to court, alleges “extreme witchcraft” | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail