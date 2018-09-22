The Instagram Explore page is the digital candy store of the social media era

There’s no question about it: Instagram is where the fun is. And over the years, the photo and video sharing platform has evolved to improve user experience, even if blatantly co-opting the Stories feature of Snapchat and making Snapchat look extinct. In 2016, Instagram’s algorithm feed shifted from the chronological timeline, meaning that each time you open the app, the photo at the top won’t be the most recent but instead an older image that the algorithm thinks you really won’t want to miss.

The algorithm also plays a huge role in the kind of content you see on the Instagram Explore page, which essentially evolved from the Popular page. In the era of social media overload, the Instagram Explore page is a digital candy store generated from high engagement: posts you have liked and posts liked by other people whose photos and videos you have liked. With that dizzying permutation, the Explore feature on Instagram is the evidence field of a post’s transient viral power, and what this means is that content popular today would be taken over by another popular content tomorrow.

It’s like billboards trying to get your attention, from a marketing perspective. Despite neither following the separate accounts of actress Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz, I was able to watch clips of their wedding on the Explore page. Furthermore, current affairs and pop culture are centrifuged to produce the best highlights: Cardi B throwing a shoe at rap archrival Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party, Linda Ikeji’s baby delivery, Dele Alli’s weird hand goal celebration, and Serena Williams outbursts at the US Open Women’s Final. It’s a kind of disorder in disorderliness, content curation seemingly deserving of your attention.

The glut of videos jostling to be consumed bear the aesthetic markers of news-sharing platforms. An Instablog video, for example, with its shaky, brazenly dark vibe and a meditation on micro-journalism. Comedic accounts and their churn of clichéd clips, dotted with celebrity goofs and impressions. Shaku skaku, the viral dance that has since taken over minds, can’t seem to die because pop stars like Tiwa Savage keep extending its shelf life with every opportunity at making an Instagram video.

The Explore page is an independent observer of our cultural and political zeitgeist, documenting every cultural moment and digital content swamping through our feeds. So if you see a video of a suit-wearing cat parodying itself as James Bond, best believe it was curated just for you.

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

