With Anthony Joshua and Povetkin both having good records, who wins the fight today?

On September 22, 2018 (today), 28-year-old, British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua faces off against 38-year-old, soviet boxer, Alexander Povetkin in front of ninety thousand spectators at Wembley stadium, for a world championship unification bout.

Eight years ago, the Brit boxer began his professional career and ever since then he has been on a stellar rise, fighting in 21 matches with absolutely zero losses. With a flawless record of 21 wins, 0 losses and 0 draws, it is easy to see why Anthony Joshua has become a household name.

To say that Joshua is an accomplished athlete, is putting it mildly. He holds three of the four major heavyweight boxing championship belts, the World Boxing Organisation belt – WBO, International Boxing Federation belt – IBF, and World Boxing Association belt – WBA, and with any luck he will contend for the fourth title, World Boxing Council – WBC belt, against American boxer Deonte Wilder to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world and the first man to hold all four belts since 2000. But before then he faces an adversary, Povetkin, who is challenging for three of the heavyweight championship belts.

Joshua’s playboy persona has been a thing of interest to social media world for years, but it’s his powerful and fast style of fighting the boxing world would be interested today.

Povetkin, although not as popular as Joshua, is in his right, also an accomplished boxer. He has won several amateur titles including Olympic amateur title, world amateur title, and European amateur title, a former WBA champion, he held the title from 2011 to 2013. With a record 34 career wins, 1 loss, and 0 draws, this promises to be a very competitive bout.

Povetkin would look to use his powerful left hook and fight at the chest of Anthony to get an edge over the towering boxer, but no doubt Anthony would look to physical manhandle the Russian and elongate the match using his stamina, strength and youth to his advantage.

In an interview with BBC Sport‘s Mike Costello, Joshua states that “It’s everything to him.”

“I’m in for a tough night so I have to go in there and be tough. Everything is on the line and he wants to be champion.”

With everything at stake will the half Nigerian come up with the win or will Povetkin deny us the opportunity to see the highly anticipated AJ vs Wilder fight.

Since we are feeling generous, here’s a little stat for our readers.

Name Anthony Joshua Alexander Povktin Height 6’6* 6’2* Weight 103KG 113KG Record 21W, 0D, 0L 34W, 0D, 1L Wins by KO 20 24 Stance Orthodox Orthodox Reach 208cm 192cm Nickname AJ White lion, Sasha

Bonus Fact: Povektin’s only loss came at hands of Wladimir Klitschko in 2013, a man who lost to Joshua in 2017.

Joshua set to earn 20 million dollars for the fight, Povetkin to get 6 million.