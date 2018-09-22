Today’s Noisemakers: Dare Art Alade, Daddy Freeze, Remi Adekoya, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. PhotHOEgrapher

2. Umeh

You people are just wicked in this world.

3. Sister Tola

No mind them jere!

4. Remi Adekoya

5. Korede Bello

First, which one is ‘fun sized’?

And where is the third benefit?

6. Daddy Freeze

7. Dare Art Alade

View this post on Instagram

New music incoming!!! 🚀

A post shared by Darey Art Alade (@dareydarey) on

We are waiting oo! Don’t be putting your fans on ‘it is coming’ biko.

