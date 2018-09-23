The Big 5: Jonathan lists qualities Nigeria’s next president should have; Buhari travels to New York today | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today.

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday (today), departs for New York to participate in the 73rd Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA73) which officially opened September 18, 2018.

President Buhari will address the Assembly on Tuesday on the opening day of the General Debate.

Talking to newsmen, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama indicated the trip would be “an opportunity to engage, interface and share best practices toward reaching common understanding and consensus on key issues of global significance.”

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Saturday, said he had no problem with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Abubakar made the statement while addressing the Nasarawa State Working Committee and delegates of the PDP in Lafia.

“I don’t have any problem with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, but if he says he has a problem (with me) that is his problem,” Atiku said.

He promised to take Nigeria to a higher level if elected president in 2019.

Early results of the governorship election in Osun show that the contest is a close call between the trio of Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP and Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The three major contenders in the Saturday poll are garnering substantial votes to make the final outcome difficult to predict.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said its screening and physical fitness assessment on recruitment will hold from September 24 to 29.

The corps public education officer, Bisi Kazeem made the screening timetable available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, Lagos and Edo had two venues each.

“Enugu, Benue, Kano,Akwa-Ibom, Kwara, Anambra, Kogi, , Imo, Plateau, Delta, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun,Niger, Ondo, Nasarawa, Cross-River, Katsina, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Rivers, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa,Sokoto, Abia, Ogun, Borno, Kebbi, Bayelsa, Zamfara, Taraba and Yobe have one venue each,” he said.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has listed criteria himself and other leaders of the PDP are looking out for in who should be Nigeria’s next president.

Receiving PDP presidential aspirant, Kabiru Turaki Jonathan listed, among others that the person should be sufficiently exposed, not be a bigot or have an extremist tendency and the capacity to manage a complex country like Nigeria.

Jonathan, who received Turaki and his campaign team in his office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa said, “We are looking beyond education,” he said, noting that “whenever your name (Turaki’s) comes up, there had been no doubts created about you on any of the criteria unlike in some others.”

And stories from around the world…

Anthony Joshua extended his unbeaten professional record with a sensational stoppage of Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

The WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion overcame a difficult start before ending the contest in the seventh round.

Joshua, therefore, takes his professional record to 22 wins from 22 fights, 21 by knockout. The 28-year-old admitted in the ring straight after the fight that he wants Deontay Wilder next.

The Maldives has started to vote in a heavily-criticised election that will be closely watched by India and China.

The European Union and the US have voiced concerns about the election with both threatening to impose targeted sanctions if the democratic situation does not improve.

Polls opened at 08:00 (03:00 GMT) on Sunday.

A $10.75 billion infrastructure investment connecting Hong Kong with China‘s high-speed rail network has been done but seems controversial as critics have lambasted the approximately 400,000 square-meter station and the Hong Kong section of the Express Rail Link, questioning the cost of the project which is 3o percent over the estimated budget, and pointing out that the city already has regular rail links with mainland China.

The West Kowloon Station, which is set to open today, will serve as an underground terminus for an expected 80,100 passengers daily, with the rail link promising to cut the two-hour journey time between Hong Kong and the Chinese city of Guangzhou to a mere 47 minutes.

An unlicensed daycare facility where three infants and two adults were stabbed allegedly catered to Asian mothers lured to the United States by laws granting citizenship to anyone born on American soil, a New York law enforcement official said Saturday, according to CNN.

A 52-year-old employee at the residential facility, Yu Fen Wang, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, according to police.

The victims – two girls and a boy, plus two adults – were in critical but stable condition at local hospitals, police said.

The captain of an overloaded ferry that capsized on Lake Victoria has been arrested as Tanzania mourns more than 200 people killed in the latest maritime disaster in the East African nation.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli said the captain is in custody and ordered the arrest of all the other operators of the ferry, which capsized Thursday.