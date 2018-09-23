Prophet Tomi Arayomi sounds a warning to the Nigerian Church ahead of the 2019 elections

He may not have made anyone’s list on the prophets to watch out for in 2018 but apparently, Prophet Tomi has made some pretty big predictions in the past. Madiba’s death? Tomi prophesied it. Conservatives winning over Labour and David Cameron emerging as Britain’s Prime Minister at a time no one thought that could happen? He called it! Brexit? He saw that coming. Even Trump as America’s President. The world wasn’t prepared for that, but Tomi predicted it a clear 4 months before the US General Elections. And now, he’s warning the Nigerian Church to wake up and smell the coffee before it’s too late. It’s a clarion call for the Southern and Northern Church to terminate their division and close ranks. And for non-stop incense (worship and intercession) to be offered to the Almighty even as we collect our TVCs/PVCs and participate in the political process, lest disaster befall us like in Prophet Amos’ day, for it is written “Woe to those that are at ease in Zion” (Amos 6:1).

Prophet Tomi’s prophecy is scary and all shades of incredible, but wasn’t Jeremiah’s also (Jer 13:19; 20:4)? Thankfully, he didn’t just proclaim doom and gloom, he detailed strategic solutions the church should adopt to avert all of this.

WATCH: