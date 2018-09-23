Morning Devotion: Tim Godfrey’s ‘Nara’ is the song we’re getting high on

Not a chemically induced high, mind. It’s Spirit-activated, fam. We’re keeping it holy on these streets. Since its release exactly 10 days ago, Nara is the song in everyone’s mouth, on virtually every Christian’s IG page and the views it’s racked up on YouTube already (809,942) testify to this.

Let’s make it a million, people.

Nothing gets Nigerians like a foreigner speaking one of our local languages. Perhaps this is why everyone’s in love. Hearing Igbo roll off Travis Greene’s tongue like a total Anambra native …charming. And the energetic dancing of our very own Nigerian Kirk Franklin and his team, ooooh my. You’ll find yourself bopping your head and stomping your feet in time to the beat. Before you know it, you’ll be breaking out in a Holy Ghost dance. 💃🏽🕺🏾

Nara is a song of thanksgiving to God. If you’ve got the blues or you’re worried about the week ahead, just press play and lose yourself in worship. It’s the best antidote, you know (Ps 103:1-5; Phil 4: 6-7).

