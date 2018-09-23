Here’s your first look at Desmond Elliot’s upcoming movie ‘That Which Binds Us’

Desmond Elliot does have time for filmmaking, even as he campaigns again to represent Surulere Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly. His last movie was the Michelle Dede-led romantic comedy June, which was decent enough by virtue of the sheer input of Dede. With the just-released trailer of his upcoming movie That Which Binds Us, and produced by Dayo Amusa, we get a look into how culture and tradition continue to stand as a justification for oppression in the society.

Frankly, the trailer isn’t narratively cohesive, but thankfully there’s a bit of plot detail provided. That Which Binds Us follows the story of Toke Nwachukwu played by Uche Jumbo, who has to deal with her husband’s family who invade her home immediately after his death. There’s a scene wherein Toke firmly addresses her mother-in-law (Chinyere Wilfred) in a room filled with women in traditional attire. Also, Jombo as Toke wears some nerdy glasses in other scenes of the movie, which just feels slightly cosmetic.

Toke’s friends, and also her coping mechanism, are sisters Kike Shomorin (Mercy Aigbe) and Yewande Shomorin (Dayo Amusa). A squabble between the Shomorin sisters that involves fat-shaming had me a little confused. More to the point, Toke is diagnosed of an undisclosed illness in which she asks the doctor how long does she have to live. Perhaps it will all make sense when the movie hits select theaters on October 5th. Starring Toyin Alausa and Desmond Elliot, whose role in the movie isn’t clearly defined, you can check out the trailer below.