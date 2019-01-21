The Big 5: Buhari behaving like Abacha, planning to rig elections – Obasanjo; Gunmen attack Adamawa community, raze Catholic seminary | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today:

Buhari behaving like Abacha, planning to rig elections

On Sunday, former president Olusegun Obasanjo attacked President Buhari, describing his administration as a return to the era of the late former Head of state, Gen.Sani Abacha. This was revealed in a 16-page address, titled, Points for concern and action, which Obasanjo gave to journalists at his residence in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Order CJN Onnoghen to step aside, FG tells Tribunal

The federal government demanded the removal from office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, in the false asset charges it filed at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Premium Times has reported. According to the second request, made through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, the government wants Mr Onnoghen to step aside for his immediate junior in the bench, Ibrahim Mohammed, who hails from Bauchi State.

Confirming the report earlier published by the Punch Newspaper, the tribunal said the request for Mr Onnoghen to vacate his office was made the same day the false asset charge was brought against him.

Borno declares Monday work-free for Buhari campaign

Borno state has declared Monday a public holiday for the campaign of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, President Buhari. The state government in a public announcement by the Commissioner of Information, Dr. Mohammed Bulama on Sunday declared Monday a work-free day for the President’s re-election campaign.

Gunmen attack Adamawa community, raze Catholic seminary

Gunmen have attacked Bare, a community in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa, burning down houses and other structures there, including a Catholic seminary. The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yola, Stephen Mamza, confirmed the destruction of the Catholic Seminary, complaining that the authorities were late in deploying security personnel.

Akpabio urges Nigerians to encourage integrity

Former senate minority leader Godswill Akpabio has advised Nigerians to view dividends of democracy or political reward system in terms integrity of the leader. Nigerians, he said, should encourage leaders who displayed integrity in their past leadership roles.