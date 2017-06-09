Theresa May to the UK: ‘May I Continue?’

by Alexander O. Onukwue

In defiance of Jeremy Corbyn’s call to resign and against the backdrop of the failure to retain majority of seats in the UK Parliament, Theresa May has not called it quits and will seek to retain her place in the UK Parliament.

May, 60, had suggested during the campaigns that a loss of as little as six seats would diminish her stand and mandate in leading the UK forward as post-Brexit negotiations are set to commence on June 20. The Conservatives lost, not just six, but more than a whole dozen.

It presents the circumstance of a Hung Parliament which requires that May seeks alliances from other parties in the formation of a new Government. In the event that she is not able to do so, the Cabinet Manual prescribes that she resigns as Prime Minister, giving way to the second-largest majority party, Labour, to form such coalition.

In choosing to hold her seat, May is banking on the support of members of her Party, and bar a few who have made the observation towards a consideration of her position. She is expected to retain the confidence of her base in the Green Chamber.

A parliamentarian since 1997 for Maindenhead, May pledges to continue representing all her constituents in Parliament. Having called for the snap elections in April on the premise of a public opinion that she was in the good sentiments of the people, the results would have been a shock to her. However, she still believes herself to be the right leader at this time who can provide stability to the UK, going into Brexit and navigating through the dark clouds that have attempted to smother the safety of citizens in the UK in the form of terrorism

With 318 seats, May’s Party will be looking to broker deals in form offering cabinet positions or including other party’s policies in a “confidence and supply” type coalition.