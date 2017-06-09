Hillary Clinton is here for President Trump | Shades him in her Medgar Evers Speech

Still on this matter.

Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton took another opportunity to test her claws on Trump, Thursday. In her commencement address at Medgar Evers College, Clinton urged the graduates to fight for social justice and also projected her immense loss on the fresh graduates according to reports.

Addressing graduates at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, she said: “When I was here last year, someone asked if I would come back and speak at commencement, now, I wish I had flown in from the White House, but I’m just as happy to be here anyway.” She surprisingly ignored making any reference to Comey or the ongoing testimony but fired shots at the President’s infamous slogan “You are an inspiring group, you come from 94 countries, speak 44 languages, you embody what makes New York and America great already.”

Clinton also stressed the need to “recommit ourselves to the urgent work of protecting the safety and civil rights of all our people, not moving in the opposite direction, but instead we see official actions that turn us against one another and turn us back, the Muslim ban is a particularly egregious example — and yes, it is a ban, as the President himself made very clear this week.”

Shouting out to college namesake Medgar Evers, a civil rights hero assassinated by a Klansman in 1963. Praising the Evers’ resilience and steadfast support for each other, Clinton again referenced the election.

“I’ve had a few setbacks in my own life … and losing an election is pretty devastating, especially considering who I lost to,” she said, prompting head shakes from some audience members. “But even that pales in comparison to what Myrlie went through, and frankly what a lot of people go through every day.”