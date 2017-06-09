“Comey is a leaker” | Donald Trump blasts fired FBI Director, James Comey

US President Donald Trump has called fired director of the FBI, James Comey a leaker.

Trump said this on Friday via his Twitter page, @realdonaldtrump in response to Comey’s appearance on Thursday at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

While speaking at the hearing, Comey had said the president and his administration lied against him when they said he was relieved of his duty due to a lack of confidence by the staff of the Bureau.

During the hearing, Comey also said he documented details of his private meetings with Trump, as he believed the President will lie about them.

But reacting to Comey’s testimony, Trump called him a leaker, who made many false statements and lies.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!” Trump tweeted.

