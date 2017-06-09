[The Alausa Blog]: 30 years later, Ambode releases 18 inmates serving life sentence from KiriKiri

The Lagos State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy on the orders of Governor Ambode ordered the Nigerian Prisons Service to release 18 inmates currently serving life sentences and had been incarcerated for over 30 years.

The inmates were released after the Governor signed their prerogative of mercy. The order was handed over to the prison service through the state’s Controller of Prisons, Mr Olatunbosun Ladipo.The inmates were ordered to be released having fulfilled very stringent conditions for their freedom.

Chairman of the Council, Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, commended the benevolence of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in assenting to exercise the prerogative in favor of the recommended inmates. Mrs. Bolatunmi Animashaun who represented Profesor Oyewo at the ceremony advised the former inmates to ensure they lived their lives as law-abiding citizens once they were reunited with their families.

He also warned the inmates to be very careful in their interactions and avoid anything that could make them a repeat offender and jeopardize the once in a lifetime opportunity. Lagos state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, encouraged other inmates still serving in the prison to be of good behavior and exhibit conducts that could qualify them to benefit from such order. He also said that other inmates eligible for state pardon were still under consideration.