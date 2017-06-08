“They were lies, plain and simple” | Comey accuses the Trump administration of defaming him

In what we can call the most anticipated Senate panel hearing of all time, former FBI Director James Comey has accused the Trump administration of defaming him by telling lies about the situation of things at the agency, though he declined to answer when asked if Trump meant to obstruct justice by asking him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn, former national security adviser, Reuters reports.

His response; “I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning, but that’s a conclusion I’m sure the special counsel will work towards to try and understand what the intention was there and whether that’s an offense.”

[Read Also] I have no doubt Russia meddled in election – James Comey

Comey also said about the Trump administration at the hearing;

“Although the law required no reason at all to fire the FBI director, the administration then chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI by saying that the organization was in disarray, that the workforce had lost confidence in its leader, those were lies, plain and simple, and I am so sorry that the FBI workforce had to hear them and that the American people were told that,”

Comey in his testimony released just a day before the hearing said the president asked him to drop the ongoing FBI investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn. He said the president’s exact words to him were, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.”

[ In case you missed it] Trump lied about me and the FBI – James Comey

There have been talks from legal experts that Comey’s testimony at the Senate hearing could strengthen any impeachment case in Congress to remove Trump from office.