“Trump lied about me and the FBI” – Comey

James Comey, U.S. President Barack Obama's nominee as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Fired FBI Director, James Comey, has said the President, Donald Trump, lied about him and the FBI.

In reply Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, says he needed to document his interactions with the President because of a combination of factors. First, the circumstances – he was alone with the President. Second, the subject-matter and, third, he was honestly concerned that the President was going to lie about the details of their meeting.

He had earlier said he felt confused that he was fired but was more confused when he started hearing the reasons he was fired. He says was “confused” and “increasingly concerned” by the “shifting explanations” about his firing – both the official reasons and those President Trump gave to the media.

