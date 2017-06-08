17 dead, 24 injured in Maiduguri attack

The Nigerian Police in Maiduguri has confirmed the death of 17 persons and 24 others injured when Boko Haram insurgents attacked Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, told newsmen that three Boko Haram suicide bombers were shot dead as security personnel battled to repel the attack, while one was arrested alive.

He said the police have recovered 14 bodies and 24 injured victims from the scene of multiple bomb attacks in mosques around the Chad Basin Development Authority headquarters, according to Sahara Reporters.

“We had some incidents of act of terrorism by the BHT yesterday the 7th June 2016, which was a clearly indication that the terrorists who have suffered defeat and rendered incapable of carrying out their usual attacks had resorted to guerilla actions,” said Chukwu.

“Yesterday 17:55 hours some Boko Haram terrorist attacked at Alidawari village near Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri, sporadically firing AA (anti-aircraft) rifles across Jiddari Polo and the Federal High Court. They set fire on some houses.

“Reacting to distress call we deployed our counter terrorism unit to engage them. And shortly after, the military moved, mobilized maximally and repelled the attack, after engaging in a gun duel that lasted for about an hour,” he said.