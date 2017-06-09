Army sentences Borno-based soldier to death for killing Boko Haram insurgent

The General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Borno state has reportedly sentenced one Lance Corporal, Hilary Joel, to death for the murder of a Boko Haram insurgent. 

The Corporal was accused of committing the crime in Damboa, Borno. 

The Brigadier-General of the court, Olusegun Adeniyi, gave the verdict on Friday, The Cable reports. 

Acting Zonal Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) present in court, Jumai Mshelia, commended the Nigerian Army for transparency in the trial of Joel and other soldiers accused of violation of human rights and other offences. 

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Army dispels Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri

21 feared dead as Boko Haram reportedly attacks villages near Chibok

Nigerian troops raid Boko Haram cell in Niger, arrest three leaders