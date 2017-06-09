Guys, Bobrisky is OFFICIALLY a Nigerian problem

Short of the frequent showoff of material gains that totally grosses some of us out, we’re generally cool with this Bobrisky dude (or babe, whatever).

Argue it out with yourself but Bobrisky has grown to become a crucial part of Nigerian pop culture. We have all gone from the point where we earnestly tried to wrap our heads around the concept of Bobrisky to the realisation that this cross-dressing sensation has come to disrupt normal programming.

But it seems now that this lad, in the wake of the immense attention he has drawn, has developed a false of importance. Such that he is now talking about placing monetary value on access to his social media.

When we came across these screenshots from his Snapchat, we decided this is the time to spell it out. Bobrisky is MAD and he has no one to tell him. Yes, we said it.

How can we blame Bobrisky though? As a society, we collectively spoiled him and allowed him be an acceptable nuisance. It was good to see a man be himself in this hate-filled society and we even came for those who tried to make him the butt of their disgusting jokes.

Don’t take Nigerians for granted, Bobrisky. Don’t take our acceptance of you for granted. No one, absolutely no one will pay to watch your vanity.

What’s even worse is his array of content: nakedness, makeup, dancing. WTF!!!

BUT PAUSE!

There’s a problem. We cannot brazenly conclude that no one will pay to “enjoy his snap”. This new money-making idea Bobrisky just dropped must have been prompted by a few people nudging him to give it a try. Sadly, he will gain customers from this new channel and we will all continue to blame the government for our problems as a nation when in fact, most of the madness starts with us.