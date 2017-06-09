Trump’s former campaign manager calls for Comey to be prosecuted

President Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski is suggesting the prosecution of the former FBI Director, James Comey. This comes after the former FBI Director admitted yesterday to leaking notes from his meetings with the President to one of his friends at Columbia Law School to convey it to the media.

[READ ALSO]: Hillary Clinton is here for President Trump | Shades him in her Medgar Evers Speech

“He is the deep state in Washington that is everything is wrong. He admitted under oath that he gave his contemporaneous notes to a law professor…And if that’s what he has done, he continues to do this, if this is his pattern, as the FBI director he absolutely should have been fired, and if he is the chronic leaker he should be potentially prosecuted for leaking information” Lewandowski told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Friday.

[READ ALSO]: 7 things we learnt from what Trump’s attorney said about Comey hearing

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz was the first to condemn Comey after his testimony yesterday about the leaks. He said to a group of reporters yesterday “We will leave it to the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks should be investigated along other being investigated”.