7 things we learnt from what Trump’s attorney said about Comey hearing

In case you missed it, President Trump’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz appeared Thursday, before the press after fired FBI Director, James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The lawyer did not mince his words, coming straight at the former FBI Director.

`1. The President was not under investigation as part of any probe into Russian interference.

2. There is no evidence that a single vote changed as a result of any Russian interference

3. Comey’s testimony also makes clear that the President never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election, and in fact, according to Mr. Comey, the President told Mr. Comey “it would be good to find out” in that investigation if there were “some ‘satellite’ associates of his who did something wrong.” And he did not exclude anyone from that statement.

4. “The President never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including suggesting that Mr. Comey “let Flynn go.””

5. “The President also never told Mr. Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” in form or substance.”

6. “He believes Mr. Comey is one of the official within the Trump administration leaking classified information to the press – an issue President Trump has been worried about since he took office in January.”

7. He’s leaving “authorities to determine whether this leaks should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”

