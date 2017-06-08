Today’s Noisemakers: James Comey, Senator McCain, Donald Trump, Osinbajo and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Once more, the Acting President is being admired for making all the right moves, compared to his superior who is currently on another medical leave.

The Presidency’s Twitter account posted this video.

WATCH:

Reactions:

2. James Comey

In the United States, the hearing of James Comey, the former FBI director fired by Trump, gave his testimony, and this particularly blew us away. WATCH:

3. The Trump men

In an unforseen twist of events, President Trump gave his Twitter fingers a rest throughout the hearing of Comey’s testimony. He was so quiet, Americans were worried:

Well, his son picked up the slack in defence of his father

3. Senator McCain

The former presidential aspirant bumbled about, rambled on, perambulated and did everything else except ask Comey an intelligent question. It was painful to watch:

4. A viral video of a gun battle between policemen and robbers at a bank in stirred social media chatter today:

Although this took place months ago, Nigerians are doffing their hat for the police officer who defended his post despite being a lone wolf.

Reactions:

5. Sam Hart

Because relationships are important, Sam Hart leaves a word of advice.

Reactions:

6.Kharl Sharro

Snap elections called by Prime Minister Theresa May held in the UK today; it was largely overshadowed by Comey’s testimony and this:

A resident also reported this:

#Notime

7. Hon Obahiagon

We never understand him; but perhaps you do. WATCH:

Forget Hon. Obahiagbon, here’s how to make beautiful noise

