Today’s Noisemakers: James Comey, Senator McCain, Donald Trump, Osinbajo and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Prof. Yemi Osinbajo

Once more, the Acting President is being admired for making all the right moves, compared to his superior who is currently on another medical leave.

The Presidency’s Twitter account posted this video.

WATCH:

VIDEO: Acting President @ProfOsinbajo arrives Maiduguri to flag off @AsoRock's Special Relief Intervention Programme for the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/k2EwHytO74 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 8, 2017

Reactions:

Kudos to the courageous Acting President @ProfOsinbajo We must not be cowed by those satanic agents, we cannot give in to fear. 👍👌💪💪💪 — Gbenga Omoniyi (@gbengasmart) June 8, 2017

Welldone to Mr President. I salute your courage — Kusimo Peters (@kushman4real) June 8, 2017

Sticking with this engagement the day after one of the worst attacks on the state in a while is a powerful statement. @ProfOsinbajo gets it! https://t.co/dTiPvAGvKT — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) June 8, 2017

2. James Comey

In the United States, the hearing of James Comey, the former FBI director fired by Trump, gave his testimony, and this particularly blew us away. WATCH:

3. The Trump men

In an unforseen twist of events, President Trump gave his Twitter fingers a rest throughout the hearing of Comey’s testimony. He was so quiet, Americans were worried:

I've never wanted Trump to tweet so badly in my entire life. Pick your phone up! Do it!! DO IT!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

Well, his son picked up the slack in defence of his father

I'm pretty sure that Comey's testimony put his own "character" on trial.

Leaks, admitted weakness, Lynch double standard. Come on now. https://t.co/BHBk83NFhd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

10 months of nonsense whose only apparent goal was to take down #POTUS & stop him from doing what he was elected to do. Time to get to work! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

3. Senator McCain

The former presidential aspirant bumbled about, rambled on, perambulated and did everything else except ask Comey an intelligent question. It was painful to watch:

Whatever you think of the questions from every other Sen on the committee, they all made sense. McCain's remarks were a departure from that. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 8, 2017

4. A viral video of a gun battle between policemen and robbers at a bank in stirred social media chatter today:

Gun Battle caught on CCTV at a robbery on a Zenith Bank branch in Owerri 😢😩 May God protect us 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/9gnABbUmwH — GalacticoHD 👑 (@TheBabaOba) June 8, 2017

Although this took place months ago, Nigerians are doffing their hat for the police officer who defended his post despite being a lone wolf.

Chilling video of Zenith Bank robbery attack that left at least 5 people dead in Owerri, Imo state. pic.twitter.com/dLtbaY97RI — Ubani Chijioke (@thandiubani) June 8, 2017

Reactions:

But who is the real hero in this unfortunate clip? The security official that ran away or the one that faced the armed robbers head on? pic.twitter.com/YAXVOgAqgG — GalacticoHD 👑 (@TheBabaOba) June 8, 2017

The bastards were later caught apparently… I just hope the Armed official that killed one of them wasn't hurt 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6V4B5NcJLP — GalacticoHD 👑 (@TheBabaOba) June 8, 2017

Fam!!! the official statement of the Imo State Police Command PRO is making me confused… 4 officials? 3 wounded? 😕 pic.twitter.com/tSOKGVxowy — GalacticoHD 👑 (@TheBabaOba) June 8, 2017

This officer here needs to be given a medal of honor… He defended his detail gallantly. Respect 🙆 pic.twitter.com/Zem3X6BOC6 — Lakke Usuma 🇳🇬 (@AlabaOginni) June 8, 2017

One thing with criminals is they just know how to shoot but not how to defend themselves. Bare chest to a bullet direction, who does that? — Ardin (@sholzpanchez) June 8, 2017

You can tell he's either a rookie or his jazzman told him that his odeshi was rock solid…I think it's the latter coz their confidence>>> — Lakke Usuma 🇳🇬 (@AlabaOginni) June 8, 2017

I think it's the latter 😂😂 — Ardin (@sholzpanchez) June 8, 2017

Having taken out the robber, the policeman gave up his relatively secure position, exposed himself and likely died. Sigh. https://t.co/Tu34Y03mcK — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) June 8, 2017

Nah. That gatehouse was a death-trap. Nowhere to run if ammo exhausted. Plus immense danger from ricochets. Right call to seek better ground https://t.co/2LJRfgPaEz — Pete (@Texazzpete) June 8, 2017

Would have died a certain death if he had stayed in d gatehouse. D police said he escaped with gunshot injuries. We hope they are not lying. — The Nick of Time (@nicholasibekwe) June 8, 2017

There is enough in that video to suggest some practical changes in securing such venues and protect on duty policemen better — Funmi Iyanda (@Funmilola) June 8, 2017

This is the part where we perhaps fail most in Nigeria. Learning to improve things going forward hardly ever happens. — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) June 8, 2017

5. Sam Hart

Because relationships are important, Sam Hart leaves a word of advice.

There are actually people you know waiting everyday for you to crash & come & ask them for help. You have a duty to ensure they wait forever — Sam Hart (@hartng) June 8, 2017

'That one? Leave him/her. Are we not here? They'll soon crash & we'll be here to remind them'. May they all die waiting. — Sam Hart (@hartng) June 8, 2017

Reactions:

Odogwu I owe you One Big Bowl of N'sewu for Simple Corner with any choice of your drink..

You n @DrJoeAbah are rare breed of Igbos.

🙌🏻 🙌🏻 — Richie (@Richie0147) June 8, 2017

Rare breed kwa?

Nah… they are actually the atypical Igbo elders, spitting wisdom like bars 😃😃 — Illuminated (@cece4real) June 8, 2017

6.Kharl Sharro

Snap elections called by Prime Minister Theresa May held in the UK today; it was largely overshadowed by Comey’s testimony and this:

The most disappointing thing about the UK election is there wasn't even a hint of Russian interference. It's like we don't matter at all. — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) June 8, 2017

A resident also reported this:

#Notime

7. Hon Obahiagon

We never understand him; but perhaps you do. WATCH:

This man has started again. pic.twitter.com/O6jTh6Udlp — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 8, 2017

Forget Hon. Obahiagbon, here’s how to make beautiful noise

dude..she's only 9, that is freaking talent pic.twitter.com/jdxxoTd1pu — Common Girl (@FIirtationship) June 7, 2017