Senator John McCain’s questioning left Comey and the rest of us so confused

Senator John McCain drew attention, confusion, and concern, with his line of questioning during former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to reports.

80-year-old McCain, told Comey he believed there was a “double standard”, because on one hand one investigation into the use of a private email server by Hillary Clinton, ended in July, while the one into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign continues.

He said, “It’s hard to reconcile: In one case you reach a complete conclusion and the other side you have not”. He also added: “She’s one of the candidates, but in her case, you say there will be no charges, and in the case of President Trump, the investigation continues.” Comey, still FBI Director then, recommended no criminal charges for Hillary Clinton for the way she handled classified information as the Secretary of State, New York Times reports.

[See Also] “We’re under siege” | President Trump gives charging speech during Comey’s testimony

The Hillary mail investigation was in no way connected to the Russian investigation but the aging Senator for some reason connected the two. McCain said: “I don’t quite understand how you could be done with that, but not done with the whole investigation of their attempt to affect the outcome of our election.”