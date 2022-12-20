I am not available to brief you – Emefiele again skips House of Reps hearing on withdrawal limits

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has once again dodged a House of Representatives hearing over the bank’s controversial policy of capping customers’ daily withdrawals at a set amount of money.

In a letter sent by Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu, the CBN Governor said that he is now on an official assignment outside of the nation.

He added that he will address the House at an opportune time.

“Regrettably, the governor is unavailable to brief the House of Representatives at this time, because he has other scheduled official engagements he is currently addressing abroad.

”Accordingly, he has requested that we respectively convey his inability to honour this invitation on the rescheduled date.

”The governor regrets this and will contact the House of Representatives as soon as he returns to the country from his official assignment,” the letter read in part.”

Read also: Court action prevents DSS from arresting Emefiele for terrorist funding

To refresh your memory, the legislators have already postponed the briefing twice due to Mr. Emefiele’s absence from the country.

Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila responded to the letter by stating that the CBN governor must explain his absence outside the nation for two weeks.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must either personally come or send a deputy governor in his stead, he urged.

