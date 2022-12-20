Tobi Amusan ranked fifth-best female athlete in 2022

Tobi Amusan, a Nigerian who holds the world record in the 100-meter hurdles, is recognized as the year 2022’s fifth best female athlete by World Athletics.

Using athletics score tables, the World Athletics ranked each competitor based on the number of points they accumulated over the season.

The 25-year-old hurdler had a great year and became the first Nigerian to win an athletics world championship when she won the 100-meter hurdles at the 2022 World Championships. Her semifinal time of 12.12 seconds and her final time of 12.06 seconds both stand as world records.

She repeated her 2022 gold medal performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and she then set a new meet record of 12.29 seconds to defend her Diamond League Trophy in Zurich. Legendary American athlete Gail Devers held the previous record for 22 years.

Amusan’s record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, achieved at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, United States, was just certified by the World Athletics.

For the Women’s World Athlete of the Year Award, Amusan was one of the top five finalists.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a sprinting great from Jamaica, comes in first, followed closely by her countrywoman Sharicka Jackson. Third place goes to Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela while fourth place goes to Sydney McLaughlin of the United States.

Sixth is the Dutch 400m hurdler Femke Bol, seventh is the Ethiopian runner Gudaf Tsegay, eighth is the Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, nine is the Kenyan Faith Kipyegon, and tenth is the American shot put thrower Chase Ealey.