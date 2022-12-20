Nancy Isime gifts her parents a 6-bedroom apartment

Award-winning Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has moved her parents into a lavish mansion she built for them.

On the occasion of her 31st birthday, Nancy fulfilled one of her lifelong goals by providing a stable home for her mom and dad.

Nancy posted pictures and videos from the housewarming party, revealing that she had been planning the event for years.

The Screen Diva elaborated that she was able to pursue her aspirations at the age of 17 since her father trusted her not to bring dishonor to the family.

Her father, touched by her kindness, prayed for her and her unborn children.

Isime began her career as an actress in the 2011 TV series ‘Echoes.’ She is also a television presenter, known for presenting on many shows like The Squeeze, the technology show ‘What’s Hot,’ and backstage segments of ‘MTN Project Fame season 7,’ and ‘The Voice Nigeria.’